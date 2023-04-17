Eric Bledsoe's Team Disqualified for Allegedly Fixing Playoff Games in China

Eric Bledsoe's Team Disqualified for Allegedly Fixing Playoff Games in ChinaApril 17, 2023
The Shanghai Sharks and Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association were removed from the league's playoffs for allegedly fixing games.
The CBA released a statement Monday detailing the results of an investigation and handing down the following punishments:
Former NBA players Eric Bledsoe and Johnny O'Bryant play for the Sharks.
Bledsoe was not competing in the three-game playoff series between the teams, as he was serving a four-game suspension. According to the statement, Shanghai had "negative contention" in the second game of the series, therefore forcing a third and deciding game, which would allow Bledsoe to only miss the first game of the following round.
Jiangsu then showed a "lack of competitive effort" in Game 3 of the series.
The statement did not say whether players actively engaged in wrongdoing or lost games on purpose.