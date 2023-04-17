Eric Bledsoe's Team Disqualified for Allegedly Fixing Playoff Games in China

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The Shanghai Sharks and Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association were removed from the league's playoffs for allegedly fixing games.

The CBA released a statement Monday detailing the results of an investigation and handing down the following punishments:

Former NBA players Eric Bledsoe and Johnny O'Bryant play for the Sharks.

Bledsoe was not competing in the three-game playoff series between the teams, as he was serving a four-game suspension. According to the statement, Shanghai had "negative contention" in the second game of the series, therefore forcing a third and deciding game, which would allow Bledsoe to only miss the first game of the following round.

Jiangsu then showed a "lack of competitive effort" in Game 3 of the series.

The statement did not say whether players actively engaged in wrongdoing or lost games on purpose.