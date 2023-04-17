X

    Rap Legend E-40 Won't Attend Warriors vs. Kings Game 2 After Alleging Racial Bias

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 17, 2023

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Earl Tywone Stevens Sr., known as the rapper E-40, yells at arena security personnel before being escorted from courtside seating during Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on April 15, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)
    Loren Elliott/Getty Images

    Bay Area hip-hop legend E-40 will not attend Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings first-round series after accusing Golden 1 Center security of racial bias when removing him from the arena in the fourth quarter of Game 1.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported he spoke to a rep for E-40 who said the rapper plans to be in attendance for Game 3 when the series shifts to San Francisco.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.