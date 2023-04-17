X

    Russell Westbrook Confrontation with Fan at Clippers-Suns Game 1 Caught on Video

    Doric SamApril 17, 2023

    LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

    While Russell Westbrook played a big part in helping lead the Los Angeles Clippers to victory in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, he also was faced with a situation off the court.

    Westbrook was caught on video getting into an altercation with a Suns fan during halftime. The veteran point guard can be heard saying, "Watch your mouth, motherf--ker, watch your mouth."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

