Russell Westbrook Confrontation with Fan at Clippers-Suns Game 1 Caught on Video

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

While Russell Westbrook played a big part in helping lead the Los Angeles Clippers to victory in Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, he also was faced with a situation off the court.

Westbrook was caught on video getting into an altercation with a Suns fan during halftime. The veteran point guard can be heard saying, "Watch your mouth, motherf--ker, watch your mouth."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.