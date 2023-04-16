AP: Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger Racially Abused by Fans on Video After Win at Cádiz

MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid star Antonio Rüdiger was racially abused by fans following his club's 2-0 win over Cádiz on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.

Rüdiger walked toward the stands to give his shirt to a supporter when he was targeted by verbal abuse. Objects were thrown in his direction when he walked off the pitch at Nuevo Mirandilla as well.

Rüdiger's teammate, Vinícius Jr., has been racially abused on multiple occasions this season, including during Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Barcelona on March 19.

In December, Vinícius called out La Liga on social media for what he believes is its failure to meaningfully address the problem.

"Racists continue to go to stadiums and watch the biggest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing..." he wrote (via The Athletic's Jacob Whitehead).

In response to the incident at Barcelona, La Liga said it reported the abuse to the Barcelona Court of Instruction. The league also said it created an online portal where supporters can report any instances of racist abuse they witness.