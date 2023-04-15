Santa Clara City Councilman Indicted for 49ers Report Leak After He Allegedly Lied

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Santa Clara City Council member Anthony Becker has been indicted on a felony perjury charge for allegedly lying about leaking a grand jury report to the San Francisco 49ers, per Ron Kroichick and Lance Williams of San Francisco Chronicle.

Per Grace Hase of the Mercury News, Becker is accused of providing a copy of the report, entitled "Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Santa Clara City Council," to former 49ers spokesperson Rahul Chandhok as well as the Silicon Valley Voice in 2022 days before it was set to be released.

The report "sharply criticized the 49ers' heavy involvement in local politics," per the Chronicle. According to Hase, the team and owner Jed York spent $1.4 million in support of Becker's mayoral bid last year.

Kroichick and Williams reported the investigation over the report's leak led to Becker and six 49ers officials being subpoenaed, including Chandhok. Becker said as part of his testimony under oath that he didn't leak the documents or contact Chandhok around the time the document was leaked.

Along with perjury, Becker is also being charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to perform his official duty, which relates to him allegedly leaking the document in the first place.

The 49ers have played in Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium since 2014 after moving from San Francisco's Candlestick Park. The city and team have encountered issues, per the Associated Press.

"The city of Santa Clara owns the stadium and leases it to the team; fighting between the two groups has led to ethics complaints, legal disputes and years of bad blood," the AP wrote.

Becker will be arraigned Monday and faces four years in county jail if convicted of perjury.