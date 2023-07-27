Report: Cardinals' Budda Baker Reworks Contract, Gets Raise After Trade Request

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals are keeping Budda Baker by changing up some things about his pay for the next two seasons.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals reworked Baker's deal prior to the start of training camp to give him an additional $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives for this season and a raise for 2024.

Rapoport noted the deal also includes a $300,000 signing bonus in 2023.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on April 14 the five-time Pro Bowler "informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety."

Baker's agent, David Mulugheta, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo in June his client wasn't seeking to be the highest-paid safety in the league, but rather wanted a new deal as an indication from the Cardinals they view him as a "long-term part of their future plans."

At $19.1 million, the Los Angeles Chargers' Derwin James has the highest average salary for a safety. This offseason also saw Jessie Bates III sign a four-year, $64 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. When Baker signed a four-year, $59 million extension in 2020, it was the highest average annual value among safeties in the NFL.

Based on his performance and the current market, Baker's desire for a pay raise was justified. In 15 games in 2022, he finished with 111 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defended. He can also line up in a variety of areas and fulfill multiple roles.

Best is a subjective term, but there's no question the 27-year-old has established himself as one of the better safeties in the league.

The situations are somewhat different, but the New York Jets netted two first-round picks and a third-rounder when they sent Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. The previous year, the Miami Dolphins got a package of picks including a first-rounder from the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While reworking a deal doesn't necessarily signal the Cardinals are betting on Baker as a long-term part of their plans, the new-look front office led by Monti Ossenfort wanted to send a message the Cardinals will do right by their best players.

The fanbase was already bracing for a transition with Ossenfort and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon at the helm. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will likely miss a chunk of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, too, effectively making 2023 a lost year before a ball is snapped.

However, much of the anger and frustration the fans are feeling has been directed at ownership and the previous front office regime rather than Ossenfort. He hadn't done anything to burn goodwill.

Even with all of the questions around the rest of the roster, Baker does provide Gannon with some stability in the secondary.