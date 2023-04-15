Vince McMahon Emailed Entire WWE That Triple H Is Solely in Charge of Creative

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Despite rumors and speculation regarding WWE chairman Vince McMahon's influence on creative decisions, WWE president Nick Khan said this week that McMahon views Triple H as the unquestioned head of creative.

During an interview on LightShed Live (h/t Steve Carrier of Ringside News), Khan said McMahon sent a company-wide email, stating that Triple H is the "sole Chief Creative Officer, and that McMahon himself would not be seeking input on creative decisions."

Khan added the caveat that McMahon and Triple H have had a long working relationship, meaning McMahon's advice and expertise is available to Triple H at all times if he seeks it.

Last summer, McMahon retired from his roles as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative amid a WWE board of directors investigation that found he paid millions of dollars to multiple women to cover up allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.

After McMahon retired, Triple H became the new head of creative, and WWE has been red hot since then in terms of presenting a better product and routinely breaking ticket-sale and revenue records.

McMahon returned to WWE as chairman in January so he could oversee a potential sale of the company, and last week, 51 percent of WWE was purchased by Endeavor Group Holdings and merged with UFC into a singular company.

On the same day the sale was announced, WWE held Raw in Los Angeles the night after WrestleMania 39. The episode was roundly criticized due to a lack of surprises and disjointed booking.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported that McMahon was backstage for the show and "firmly back in charge," rewriting multiple parts of the script in the middle of the show.

That caused concern among a large portion of WWE's fanbase, although McMahon has reportedly not been backstage for subsequent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, and has reportedly reviewed the scripts remotely instead.

The true nature of McMahon's involvement remains somewhat unclear, but WWE continues to publicly push the narrative that creative decisions remain in Triple H's hands.

