Former Sonics Star Shawn Kemp Charged with 1st-degree Assault in March Shooting

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Players' Tribune

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp has been charged with first-degree assault after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with another person in the parking lot of a Tacoma, Washington, mall, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kemp will plead not guilty, his lawyer, Scott Boatman, told ESPN.

The shooting occurred on March 8. Kemp's arraignment is set for May 4.

Kemp told responding officers that he was shot at first, but a witness video reportedly shows Kemp getting out of his car and grabbing a bag from his trunk before firing a handgun, per Fox 13 Seattle.

During an interview with police, Kemp said several items, including his cell phone, were stolen from his car on the morning of the incident. He was initially able to track his phone to a location in Fife, Washington, where he asked people in an SUV if they had the items that were taken from him, per KIRO 7.

Kemp said the people in the SUV proceeded to leave the area, and he again tracked his phone to the Tacoma Mall, where gunfire was exchanged.

Kemp told officers that he returned to his vehicle after he was shot at and the video captured was of him returning fire, according to court documents. However, police said the video shows Kemp firing as soon as he got out of the car.

The 53-year-old later gave officers permission to search his other cellphone, and a detective found a message that read, "I'm about to shoot this mf."

Kemp's attorney told Fox 13 Seattle last month that he fired his gun in self-defense.

"Individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense," Kemp's attorney said. "There was not a drive-by shooting as previously reported, and Mr. Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified."

Kemp spent the first eight seasons of his NBA career with the SuperSonics, which selected him first overall in the 1989 draft. He also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic before retiring after the 2002-03 season.

The Indiana native was a six-time All-Star during his 14-year career and averaged 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 1,051 games.