Phillip Adams' Father Files Lawsuit Against SC State After Former NFL Player Kills 6

Icon Sportswire

The father of former NFL cornerback Phillip Adams, who was diagnosed with a degenerative brain disease associated with concussions and repetitive brain injuries after killing six people and himself two years ago, is suing South Carolina State, where his son played college football.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges that South Carolina State's "negligence, carelessness, recklessness, willfulness, and wantonness" contributed to head trauma which led to Adams' death, according to CNN's Dianne Gallagher.

In April 2021, Adams shot and killed six people, including two children, in South Carolina. The next day, he shot and killed himself during a standoff with police.

Adams was posthumously diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE, which can only be diagnosed after death, is linked to head trauma and can result in mood disorders and behavioral changes, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Evidence of Stage 3 CTE damage was found in the brain of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez, who hanged himself in 2017 while serving a life sentence for murder. A study of 376 former NFL players who agreed to donate their brains for study published by the Boston University CTE Center in February diagnosed 345, or 91.7 percent, of the players with CTE.

Adams played for South Carolina State from 2006 to 2009. The lawsuit filed in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, alleges that the university did not follow safety procedures, train employees in identifying and treating concussions, or properly educate players on the long-term impact of head trauma.

Phillip Adams also sustained head trauma while in the NFL, the lawsuit says, but the NFL is not named as a defendant. Adams played for the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons between 2010 and 2015.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has declined to make a direct link between playing football and CTE, although he told the Associated Press in October that the NFL is prepared "to make a change or two" to league concussion protocols in the future.

Alonzo Adams is seeking a jury trial and a sum of money determined by the court, which would go to benefit Phillip Adams' son, according to Gallagher.