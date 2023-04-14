Memphis Commit Mikey Williams Arrested, Facing Charges of Assault with Deadly Weapon

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Memphis basketball commit Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday and is facing five charges of assault with a deadly weapon, per Jackson Brown of ABC 24 Memphis.

Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune initially reported an 18-year-old matching Williams' description was being held at San Diego Central Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

According to Brown, the San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed to the ABC station in San Diego that Williams had been arrested.

Bill Feather and Rafael Avitabile of NBC San Diego reported he was released on $50,000 bail.

Zeigler noted "Williams is among the nation's most recognizable prep basketball players" with a large social media presence that helped him land a sneaker deal with Puma as part of his "multimillion-dollar endorsement empire."

He is a 5-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Williams is part of a strong recruiting class for head coach Penny Hardaway that ranks No. 7 in the country for the current cycle.

That group will attempt to lead the Tigers past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in Hardaway's tenure.