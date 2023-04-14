Man Matching Description of Memphis Commit Mikey Williams Arrested, Facing 5 Felonies

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Police said a man who matches the description of basketball prospect Mikey Williams was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of five charges of assault with a firearm, per Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The 18-year-old was being held at San Diego Central Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

Bill Feather and Rafael Avitabile of NBC San Diego reported he was released on $50,000 bail.

Lieutenant Matt Carpenter said photos provided by NBC San Diego "matched the description and booking photo of the Michael Anthony Williams who was in custody at the time."

Zeigler noted "Williams is among the nation's most recognizable prep basketball players" with a large social media presence that helped him land a sneaker deal with Puma as part of his "multimillion-dollar endorsement empire."

He is a 5-star prospect and the No. 26 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Williams is part of a strong recruiting class for head coach Penny Hardaway that ranks No. 7 in the country for the current cycle.

That group will attempt to lead the Tigers past the second round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in Hardaway's tenure.