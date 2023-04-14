Red Bulls Forward Dante Vanzeir Suspended 6 Games for Racist Language

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Thursday that New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has been suspended six games for using racist language during Saturday's match against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Vanzeir has also received an undisclosed fine and will be required to participate in MLS-mandated training and education sessions, in addition to a restorative practices program.

"MLS is working with both clubs and the MLSPA to provide impacted players and staff with support and resources and is committed to continuing to review and improve its in-game protocol," the league said in a statement.

The incident occurred during the 54th minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw against San Jose when Vanzeir said something to Quakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse. The incident resulted in play being stopped for more than 20 minutes.

Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber later apologized for not removing Vanzeir from the match.

"During our match on Saturday, I made a decision that I thought was best given the information I had at that moment," Struber said, via ESPN. "While there was a lot of uncertainty at the time, with the information that I now know, the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game."

The Red Bulls and Vanzeir issued apologies to Ebobisse and the Earthquakes on Monday. New York then announced Tuesday that Vanzeir would be stepping away from the team during MLS' investigation of the incident.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the players of the Earthquakes. I will do everything I can to be part of the change that needs to happen in this sport and our world," Vanzeir said. "I also want to apologize to my teammates, coaches, the organization and our fans. I made a mistake and will take all the necessary steps to grow."

Vanzeir, who is from Belgium, is in his first MLS season after spending seven seasons playing professional soccer in his native country. He has one goal in six matches this year.

The 24-year-old will miss MLS matches against the Houston Dynamo, CF Montréal, Chicago Fire, Philadelphia Union, New York City FC and Toronto FC. He'll be eligible to return on May 20 against Montréal. Vanzeir is also prohibited from playing in the U.S. Open Cup, MLS NEXT Pro games and exhibition matches during the length of his suspension.

The Red Bulls sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 1-4-2 record.