    Browns' Perrion Winfrey Arrested, Facing Misdemeanor Assault Charge

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIApril 12, 2023

    LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Perrion Winfrey #97 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault-family member in Harris County, Texas.

    Mark Berman of FOX 26 relayed Harris County court records which state that Winfrey is accused of causing injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

    Winfrey was released on $1,000 bond, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

    Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, a Browns spokesperson said the team is "aware of the situation and gathering more information."

    Winfrey played 13 games for the Browns last year after Cleveland selected the ex-Oklahoma Sooner with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He missed the Browns' Week 2 game for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.