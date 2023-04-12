Browns' Perrion Winfrey Arrested, Facing Misdemeanor Assault Charge

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault-family member in Harris County, Texas.

Mark Berman of FOX 26 relayed Harris County court records which state that Winfrey is accused of causing injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

Winfrey was released on $1,000 bond, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, a Browns spokesperson said the team is "aware of the situation and gathering more information."

Winfrey played 13 games for the Browns last year after Cleveland selected the ex-Oklahoma Sooner with a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He missed the Browns' Week 2 game for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.