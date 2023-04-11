Brittney Griner to Write Memoir About Arrest, Experience in Russian Prison

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is writing a memoir about being wrongfully detained in Russia.

Griner recounted in Tuesday's announcement how she had traveled to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, the overseas team she has represented for years. Her journey this time began "an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share."

"The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud," she wrote. "After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I'm so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world."

Griner added she also wants to raise awareness for other Americans who are wrongfully detained around the globe.

The New York Times' Michael Crowley and Jonathan Abrams first reported last March the seven-time All-Star had been arrested on drug charges at an airport outside Moscow. By May, the U.S. government classified her as wrongfully detained, which allowed officials more latitude in negotiating her release.

Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian court in July and was sentenced to nine years in prison in August. After unsuccessfully appealing her sentence, she was transferred to a Russian penal colony in November.

On Dec. 8, President Joe Biden announced Griner would be returning to the United States after his administration agreed to a prisoner exchange involving convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

She was back on American soil the following day, ending her detention after 294 days.

According to the Associated Press' Hillel Italie, Griner's memoir will be published by Alfred A. Knopf and is expected to hit shelves in spring 2024.

In the meantime, the 32-year-old is working toward her return to the WNBA. She wasted little time upon touching down in the United States before confirming she wanted to keep playing, and she officially re-signed with the Mercury in February.