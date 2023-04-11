Antonio Brown Sued by Jeweler Who Says Former NFL WR Owes $1.1M

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Celebrity jeweler Shuki International filed a lawsuit against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in Los Angeles this week to recoup money Brown allegedly failed to pay in exchange for jewelry.

According to TMZ Sports, Shuki alleged in the lawsuit that Brown agreed to pay him $1.095 million by Dec. 1, 2022, for a pair of Shuki International diamond fingers, as well as a white gold chain and a ring.

Brown reportedly received some or all of his order on Feb. 24, 2022, but allegedly has yet to compensate the jeweler.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.