    Antonio Brown Sued by Jeweler Who Says Former NFL WR Owes $1.1M

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVApril 11, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Antonio Brown attends Friday's at Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on February 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
    Prince Williams/Wireimage

    Celebrity jeweler Shuki International filed a lawsuit against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown in Los Angeles this week to recoup money Brown allegedly failed to pay in exchange for jewelry.

    According to TMZ Sports, Shuki alleged in the lawsuit that Brown agreed to pay him $1.095 million by Dec. 1, 2022, for a pair of Shuki International diamond fingers, as well as a white gold chain and a ring.

    Brown reportedly received some or all of his order on Feb. 24, 2022, but allegedly has yet to compensate the jeweler.

