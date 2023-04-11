Red Bulls' Dante Vanzeir Apologizes for Racist Remark Toward Jeremy Ebobisse

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Red Bulls forward Dante Vanzeir has released a statement apologizing for making a racist remark toward San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

As part of his apology, Vanzeir said he will "agree to any suspension, fine and counseling that is handed down by Major League Soccer and the club."

The exchange between Vanzeir and Ebobisse occurred during the 54th minute of Saturday's match between the Red Bulls and the Earthquakes. Play was stopped for nearly 20 minutes, and 21 minutes of stoppage time was added at the end of regulation as the teams played to a 1-1 draw.

"What is important for me to share is that I know what I heard and the reason why I felt, after a lengthy conversation, we should continue with the game is because the player who said the word claimed it was not aimed at any of us," Ebobisse told reporters after the match.

MLS announced after the match that it would open up an investigation into the incident. The Red Bulls announced that they would fully cooperate with the league's probe.

On Monday, Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber said in a statement that there was some uncertainty over the proper course of action to take after the exchange, but he now knows that "the right decision would have been to immediately remove Dante Vanzeir from the game."

The Red Bulls also released a statement saying they "wholeheartedly apologize for the unacceptable events that transpired" on Saturday. The club went on to say that "the words and inaction was inexcusable, and we believe there is never a place for it."