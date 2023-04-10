NASCAR's Cody Ware Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest on Felony Assault Charge

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR has announced that Cup Series driver Cody Ware received an indefinite suspension on Monday after he was arrested on a felony assault charge.

According to the announcement, Ware was listed in the jail records of the Iredell County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office with a bond set at $3,000. He was being held on charges of "assault by strangulation—inflict serious injury" and "assault on a female."

A Cup Series driver since 2017, Ware has made 97 career starts and his best finish was sixth place last August at Daytona International Speedway.

The 27-year-old did not participate in this past weekend's event at Bristol Motor Speedway's dirt track, as his father's Rick Ware Racing team released a statement Saturday morning saying he had stepped away "to focus on a personal matter." In Ware's place, Craftsman Truck Series driver Matt Crafton raced in the No. 51 Ford and placed 34th because of an engine failure.

Prior to joining the Cup Series, Ware competed in the Xfinity Series as well as the Truck Series since 2014. He's made 28 Xfinity starts and seven Truck starts in his career.