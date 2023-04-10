Packers Rumors: Sean Clifford to Have Predraft Visit amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Buzz

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are set to bring in former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford for a predraft visit on Tuesday as the team looks to potentially build up its quarterback depth, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

With the ongoing trade saga surrounding four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay may be looking at a thin quarterback room next season with Jordan Love and Danny Etling, who have one career start combined, which belongs to Love.

Clifford, 24, was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions and helped lead the program to a Rose Bowl title this past season in which he was named the game's offensive MVP.

While he's not considered to be among the upper echelon of signal-callers in this year's draft—like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson—Clifford has shown the potential to become at least a serviceable quarterback in the pros.

Improving every single season of his college career, he saved the best for last as he completed a career-high 64.4 percent of his passes in 2022 for 2,822 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, tied for a career low.

He also showed a decent rushing ability with 176 yards and five more scores on the ground.

Clifford was also the unquestionable catalyst of a Penn State offense that ended the season ranked 20th in the FBS in points per game at 35.8.

If Rodgers does end up being traded, which at this point seems inevitable, whoever gets brought in—whether through free agency or the draft—will most likely be backing up Love.

The 24-year-old was selected with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Utah State, a move that caught the football world by surprise considering that Rodgers was still playing at a high level.

Love didn't see the field a whole lot over the first two years of his career as Rodgers went on to win back-to-back MVPs. He has shown flashes in his limited playing time, throwing for over 600 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

The Packers front office clearly saw something in him and is now looking for him to take the next step with more playing time next season.

"He definitely needs to play," general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the NFL combine. "I think that's the next step in his progression. I think he's ready for that. Not every quarterback comes into this league ready to go out there and play. I think he needed a little time but, over the last year-and-a-half or so, we've seen that's the next step in his progression. He needs to go out and play."