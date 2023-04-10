Commanders to Pay over $625K to Settle Lawsuit over Unreturned Season Ticket Deposits

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Washington Commanders will pay over $625,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleged the team withheld season ticket holders' deposits and "intentionally created barriers" to prevent fans from receiving refunds.

Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced the settlement Monday, which will see the Commanders return over $200,000 to impacted residents and $425,000 to the District.

