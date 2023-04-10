Lawyer Alleges Dwayne Haskins Was Targeted, Drugged as Part of Blackmail Conspiracy

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The attorney for Dwayne Haskins' widow Kalabrya Haskins filed a lawsuit one year after the former NFL quarterback's death, raising the possibility he "was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a news release Monday from lawyer Rick Ellsley:

"As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered," Ellsley stated. "It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death."

The release cited a Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide report and stated Haskins "was only feet away from making it safely across the roadway when he was struck and killed by an old dump truck. This truck was going faster than the speed limit, carrying excessive cargo, had brake system problems, and was traveling on low tread tires with separated sidewalls."

It also highlighted that a number of other vehicles did not hit Haskins in an area with "highly visible activity" that included tail lights, brake lights, hazard flashers and "a bright traffic construction signal board."

According to the release, the driver of the dump truck did not provide a blood sample or alcohol test results to the police.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted a previous report by the medical examiner in Broward County, Florida, determined Haskins died from blunt force trauma. The report stated his blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida.

Haskins' car was found on the side of the highway with a woman inside who said he had gone to get gas.

He was 24 years old.

Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2018 who led Ohio State to a Big Ten championship and Rose Bowl victory in his final collegiate season. Washington selected him with a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

He played two seasons before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.