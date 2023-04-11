7 WWE Stars in Danger of Being Cut This Spring

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The weeks following WrestleMania have long been a time of "spring cleaning" for WWE in terms of releasing talent that it has nothing for creatively.

Aside from a few exceptions, there haven't been too many on-screen departures from WWE in the time Triple H has been chief content officer. In fact, he has been more keen on bringing back familiar faces to help fill out the SmackDown and Raw rosters.

However, fans fear a round of releases could be coming soon in light of Vince McMahon's return as executive chairman. It remains to be seen how much influence he'll have on the product from a creative standpoint, but the recent news of WWE and UFC merging under Endeavor could lead the company doing some consolidation.

Realistically, WWE has no reason to release anyone at the moment and could benefit from bolstering Raw and SmackDown a bit more than it already has. The unofficial "hiring freeze," as reported by Fightful Select (h/t Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc), could be the reason why that hasn't happened.

If cuts are coming at WWE, then the following Superstars might be in the most jeopardy of losing their place.