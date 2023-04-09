Assistant Ref's Alleged Elbow on Liverpool's Andrew Robertson to Be Reviewed by PGMOL

Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

At the end of the first half in Sunday's 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool, cameras appeared to show assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis elbowing Liverpool's Andrew Robertson as the fullback was attempting to speak with him.

According to ESPN's Dale Johnson, the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd. (PGMOL) will be investigating the situation.

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool vs. Arsenal fixture at Anfield," the organization, responsible for overseeing match officials in English football, said in a statement. "We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."

Robertson had grabbed Hatzidakis' arm while appearing to protest something with the assistant referee, and as Hatzidakis lifted his arm to free it from the Liverpool fullback, he appeared to catch him in the face with his elbow.

"I didn't see it," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said after the match. "I heard that the pictures speak for themselves, but I can't speak about it because I didn't see it."

Sky Sports pundit and former player Gary Neville was among those shocked by the moment.

"I've never seen an official raise an elbow to a player," he said on the television broadcast (h/t The Athletic). "I think he'll be in a lot of trouble after this game ends."

Neville's colleague, former player Roy Keane, offered a far different take.

"Does Robertson grab the linesman first? I'm not sure but Robertson's then complaining," he said. "He should be more worried about his defending. Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I've watched him a number of times, he is a big baby, that's what that guy is. Just get on with the game and concentrate on your defending. He does grab the linesman first."

The PGMOL, however, at least believes that an investigation into the situation is in order.