Browns' Deshaun Watson to Give Deposition in Sexual misconduct Lawsuit

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Deshaun Watson will be deposed Monday as part of a civil lawsuit filed against him for sexual misconduct, according to the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

The woman who filed the suit said Watson "pressured her into oral sex," per Withers.

Last June, Watson settled 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits he was facing and resolved another three by August. Two outstanding suits against the 27-year-old remain.

Watson hasn't been criminally charged in connection to the allegations. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him last year.

The lawsuit in question was filed by "Jane Doe" in October and centers around a massage session at a Houston hotel in 2020.

"During the massage, Watson continually pressured Plaintiff into massaging his private area," the lawsuit read.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, called the suit a "sham."

"This evidence undeniably establishes that while this may be a case of unrequited love, under no stretch of the imagination is this a case of assault," he said, per USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer. "Had [the woman's law firm] performed even the most cursory investigation, it would have confirmed that fact."

Immediately after the suit was filed, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Watson's playing status remained unchanged and that the league would look into any new allegations if they warranted further scrutiny.

The specter of the two dozen lawsuits and a likely suspension didn't prevent the Browns from acquiring the three-time Pro Bowler ahead of the 2022 season, a move that cost them three first-round picks along with other draft compensation. Cleveland also signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million extension.

Watson served an 11-game suspension and paid a $5 million fine for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

In six starts for Cleveland, he threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.