MLS Investigating Alleged Racist Remark Toward Earthquakes' Jeremy Ebobisse

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MLS announced Saturday it will open an investigation into a racist remark that was allegedly made toward San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse.

The league said it's "aware of an incident wherein a New York Red Bulls soccer player is alleged to have used language that violates league policy." MLS added it "has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously."

The Red Bulls issued a statement echoing the seriousness of the allegation and saying they will cooperate with the league's investigation:

The exchange came in the 54th minute and caused the action in Saturday's match to come to a halt for nearly 20 minutes. The referee added 21 minutes of stoppage time after the end of regulation.

"What is important for me to share is that I know what I heard and the reason why I felt, after a lengthy conversation, we should continue with the game is because the player who said the word claimed it was not aimed at any of us," Ebobisse told reporters.

The 26-year-old said he wants "to be as open as possible here" as it relates to the investigation and what it might discover.

"There is a lot of uncertainty here; I want to respect what will hopefully be a robust investigation," he said. "A difficult situation. I am grateful I was with my teammates."

The Earthquakes and Red Bulls played to a 1-1 draw. San Jose was holding on to a one-goal lead until Tom Barlow's equalizer in the 17th minute of second-half injury time.