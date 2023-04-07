Bengals' Joe Mixon Again Facing Aggravated Menacing Charge After Police Investigation

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Police Department recharged Bengals running back Joe Mixon with aggravated menacing after the "discovery of new evidence," police said Friday in a press release.

Mixon was originally charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in January after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman's face and threatening to shoot her. The charge was dismissed in February after prosecutors asked for additional time to complete an investigation.

Police continued their investigation over the following two months and refiled the charges Friday.

"This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process," the statement read. "To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved, no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings."

The Bengals released a statement saying they are aware of the charges but have no further comment.

Mixon has spent his entire six-year career in Cincinnati, rushing for 5,378 yards and 40 touchdowns. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and was critical in helping lead the Bengals to an AFC championship that season.

The Oklahoma product previously entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor charge in 2014 after video surveillance showed him punching a woman in the face.

Police are currently investigating an incident that took place in Mixon's home last month, in which a child was injured after shots were fired. He has not been charged with a crime, and it's unclear if he's a suspect in any criminal investigation.