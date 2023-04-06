Michael Jordan's Chicago-Area Mansion Burglarized; Raiden Hagedorn Arrested

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File

An 18-year-old has been arrested for burglarizing Michael Jordan's $15 million Chicago-area mansion.

According to TMZ Sports, Raiden Hagedorn faces misdemeanor charges of "criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property" after police found him inside the 56,000-square-foot home following a robbery in progress call from neighbors.

