Former NBA, UConn Star Ben Gordon Arrested in Connecticut; Video Footage Released

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on multiple charges this week in Connecticut.

According to the Associated Press, Stamford assistant police chief Richard Conklin said Gordon was arrested after several 911 calls reported a man "acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner" in a juice shop.

Police identified the man as Gordon after arriving on the scene, and he continued to behave erratically upon their arrival and when they tried to take him into custody.

Video footage released by TMZ Sports appears to show Gordon being taken to the ground by three police officers, with an additional two officers arriving to the scene.

Gordon was formally charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

Conklin said police found a folding knife clipped to Gordon's pocket, a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack. He was initially taken to a police detention center and later to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Gordon was released from custody late Tuesday after posting $10,000 bond.

Per Peter Yankowski, Pat Tomlinson and Jared Weber of the Stamford Advocate, carrying a dangerous weapon is a felony charge and the others are misdemeanors.

Nel Domond, co-owner of the juice shop, told Yankowski, Tomlinson and Weber the employees never felt in imminent danger and "were just more confused than anything."

Yankowski, Tomlinson and Weber noted Gordon is scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Stamford on April 18.

A three-year player at the University of Connecticut, Gordon won a national title as a junior in 2003-04. He was the No. 3 overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2004 NBA draft and spent the first five years of his career with the team.

Gordon also had stints with the Detroit Pistons (2009-12), Charlotte Hornets (2012-14) and Orlando Magic (2014-15). He played for the Golden State Warriors in the preseason in 2015 and appeared in 25 games for the Texas Legends in the G League in 2017.