Former Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph's Felony Assault Case Dismissed

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

A felony assault case against former Nebraska interim football coach Mickey Joseph has been dropped after the accuser decided not to testify, per Eric Olson of the Associated Press.

"A preliminary hearing was scheduled, but prosecutor Erica Pruess told Lancaster County Judge Laurie Yardley the accuser emailed her in February to say she wouldn't testify," Olson wrote.

"Pruess said authorities in Arizona, where the woman who lodged the complaint now lives, were unsuccessful in their attempt to serve a summons requiring her to appear."

Joseph was arrested in November on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, per the Lincoln Police Department.

Per Olson, police responded to a Lincoln home on Nov. 30 on a domestic disturbance call. A woman told police that Joseph pushed her onto a couch and placed his hands around her throat. She told police that Joseph impeded her breathing until she pushed him off.

The affidavit stated that the woman said Joseph grabbed her hair from behind and dropped her to the floor. The woman also said Joseph hit her left temple with a closed fist.

Police said they noticed visible redness and swelling around the woman's left eye as well as multiple strands of hair on her upper pant leg.

Joseph served as the Cornhuskers' interim head coach after Nebraska fired Scott Frost following a 1-2 start last season. He went 3-6 to finish the season before the Cornhuskers hired Matt Rhule to be their full-time head coach.