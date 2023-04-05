Golden Knights' Robin Lehner Accused of Fraud in Bankruptcy Case

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner has been accused of fraud by a major lender in his bankruptcy case.

Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported creditor Aliya Growth Fund is seeking the $4.75 million loan it paid to Lehner six weeks before his bankruptcy filing to be repaid rather than be part of the Chapter 7 filing.

The company accuses Lehner of fraud on several occasions, claiming he and his wife, Donya, obtained the money "by making materially false and misleading representations." Aliya also alleges the couple failed to fully disclose its debts in the original loan application.

The Lehners filed for bankruptcy in December, claiming $5.2 million of assets and $27.3 million of liabilities.

Lehner is in the third year of a five-year, $25 million contract but currently on long-term injured reserve because a hip injury. The team announced in August he would miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Most of Lehner's debt is tied to SolarCode, his family's company that is being sued for $3.9 million over an unpaid business loan.