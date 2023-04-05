NCAA, Power 5 Conferences Face Antitrust Lawsuit Seeking Millions in Damages

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File

The NCAA and the Power Five conferences are facing a class-action antitrust lawsuit that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes, according to Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press.

The case was reportedly filed by the same attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court regarding benefits for student-athletes, and it names the NCAA, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC as defendants. The lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California, where the NCAA has lost two previous lawsuits.

The plaintiffs are listed as former Oklahoma State running back and current Carolina Panthers running back Chubba Hubbard and former Auburn track athlete Keira McCarrell, but Russo noted "the lawsuit seeks triple damages for all current and former Division I athletes as far back as 2018."

In 2019, a federal judge ruled against the NCAA in the Alston case, deeming it permissible for college athletes to receive nearly $6,000 in academic benefits. The NCAA appealed the ruling, but the Supreme Court eventually ruled against the association unanimously in 2021.

Still, this new lawsuit alleges that players who were collegiate athletes before the rulings weren't properly compensated.

"While the injunction striking down the NCAA's restrictions on education-related compensation, which was unanimously affirmed by the Supreme Court in Alston, unlocked life-changing benefits for NCAA Division I athletes moving forward, it did not rectify the harm suffered by thousands of Division I athletes who were unlawfully prevented from receiving education-related compensation before the injunction was issued," attorney Jeffrey Kessler said in a statement. "Plaintiffs aim to recover triple damages for those injuries here."

Kessler and fellow attorney Steve Berman also have another open case against the NCAA "that is seeking to recoup damages dating back to 2016 for college athletes who were denied by NCAA rules to earn money from their names, images and likenesses."

The NCAA is also facing a federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania that "seeks to have college athletes deemed employees of their schools."