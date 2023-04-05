Cardinals Deny Terry McDonough's Claims, Accuse Exec of 'Willful Insubordination'

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have denied former vice president Terry McDonough's arbitration claim to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in which he accused team owner Michael Bidwell of forcing him and ex-head coach Steve Wilks to use a burner phone to communicate with then-general manager Steve Keim during his five-week suspension for extreme DUI in the summer of 2018 and then subsequently harassed him when he refused to comply.

Jim McCarthy, external public relations advisor to the Cardinals, released a statement on behalf of the team that stated McDonough's claims "are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain."

The statement also accuses McDonough of serious misconduct in the workplace, providing numerous examples of the alleged behavior.

Of note, the Cardinals stated that McDonough was "shouting and physically menacing" the team owner because Bidwill wanted to be included in team personnel discussions during Keim's suspension.

In addition, the statement includes a claim that McDonough issued "threats of violence" toward a co-worker during a team Christmas party.

Furthermore, the Cardinals said that McDonough conveyed private and confidential team information to news media for the purpose of "aiming criticism at his colleagues to benefit himself."

Overall, Arizona stated that McDonough "was repeatedly insubordinate and combative toward colleagues and leadership."

Those were among numerous workplace allegations against McDonough in the nearly 1,500-word statement that was released.

"Over time, a troubling pattern emerged in Terry's conduct," the statement read. "His friction with colleagues and willful insubordination would lead to reprimands, then seemingly real contrition from Terry, only to be followed by a repeat offense or renewed outburst of anger."

In addition, the Cardinals claimed to have found "disturbing emails to and from Terry's work email account that include alarming, first-hand allegations of extreme domestic abuse" by the ex-executive.

The Cardinals claimed that McDonough's contract was not renewed, with the team going in a new direction at general manager (Monti Ossenfort) and head coach (Jonathan Gannon). Arizona claimed that it would compensate McDonough for the remainder of his contract.

Arizona closed by saying McDonough's allegations "are wildly false, reckless, and plainly intended to extract financial gain" and that it welcomes the opportunity to address the claims should an arbitration process arise.

McDonough himself had serious claims against the Cardinals owner in his filing:

"In response to McDonough's objection to the illicit burner phone scheme, Bidwill cursed at, berated, and formally reprimanded McDonough and ultimately demoted him—irrevocably damaging the trajectory of McDonough's 34-year career in the National Football League. Bidwill also subjected McDonough to bullying, mocking, harassing and abusive behavior."

McDonough has served as an NFL executive for over 30 years and was in the running for the San Francisco 49ers' general manager job in 2017, a position that went to current GM John Lynch. He worked in Arizona for a decade.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goodell will determine if the filing warrants arbitration. If so, "the Commissioner will conduct the arbitration in a manner designed to reach a fair and prompt outcome, consistent with the circumstances of the particular dispute."