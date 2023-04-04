Brett Favre Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Regarding Misappropriated Welfare Funds

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Attorneys for former NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed a motion requesting the dismissal of a lawsuit against him regarding misspent welfare funds in Mississippi's largest corruption case ever, according to ESPN.

Favre's attorneys argued in the court filing that the case should be dismissed "because the state Department of Human Services lacks evidence and is attempting to deflect from its own culpability." Attorneys for the Mississippi Department of Human Services said in statements that the judge should ignore Favre's request to be removed from the lawsuit, but his attorneys wrote that there is "no legal, factual, or moral basis" for such claims.

"It is plain that, as it did in its original complaint, MDHS—which itself carried out the allegedly wrongful transfer of funds to another state entity, a transfer approved by, among others, Mississippi's Attorney General—continues to sue Favre solely to attract publicity for improper political purposes," Favre's attorney's stated.

During a period from 2016 to 2019, it is alleged that millions of dollars in federal welfare funds originally intended for low-income residents of Mississippi instead were spent on projects backed by wealthy or well-connected people, including Favre.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was sued along with more than 36 others by the Department of Human Services last year.

The suit alleges that $5 million was taken out of federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funds to go toward a volleyball arena at Favre's alma mater Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played on the team. There was also $1.7 million allegedly appropriated toward the development of a concussion treatment drug from a company that Favre was invested in.

Favre is not facing criminal charges for his role in the scandal. Other people involved in the misspending have pleaded guilty to criminal charges, including former director of the Department of Human Services John Davis as well as Nancy New, who is the director of a nonprofit organization and had ties to Favre through both the concussion drug and volleyball projects.

Amid his pursuit of the dismissal of this lawsuit, Favre has also filed three defamation lawsuits against Mississippi State Auditor Shad White and sports broadcasters Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe.