Former NFL LB Darron Lee Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Former Ohio State and NFL linebacker Darron Lee was arrested on Monday and charged with two counts of domestic violence and two counts of assault, per 10 WBNS.

The 28-year-old was accused of punching a woman in the head eight or nine times during an argument and pushing her into a wall twice. Lee originally told police the woman had hit him first before recanting his story.

The woman said she had gone to the home where Lee was after another woman who lived there said she didn't feel safe with Lee in the residence. The woman who was originally in the home said she was downstairs when she heard the woman she called upstairs yelling, and when she went upstairs saw Lee on top of the woman with his fist raised in the air.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman who was assaulted was Lee's mother and the woman who said she didn't feel safe with him there shares a child with Lee.

Police also learned of another alleged assault back in October when they went to the house on Monday. The woman who was in the house on Monday but wasn't assaulted said during an argument—in which she accused Lee of cheating on her—that the former NFL linebacker choked her, threw several objects in her direction, picked her up by the neck and swung her around before putting her on the ground.

He reportedly also threatened to kill her and their child.

Lee denied those accusations, saying the woman had hit him several times. Court records said police "viewed photos of the woman's injuries taken that night as well as photographs of a hole in the wall and a broken phone," per WBNS.

The former Ohio State linebacker spent five seasons in the NFL with the New York Jets (2016-18), Kansas City Chiefs (2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020). He had at least 73 or more tackles in each of his first three seasons with the Jets before his NFL career petered out.