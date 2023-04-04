X

    Cardinals' Michael Bidwill Accused of 'Burner Phone' Scheme, Retaliation by Exec

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwell walks onto the field prior to the NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)
    Former Arizona Cardinals vice president Terry McDonough filed an arbitration claim against owner Michael Bidwill, alleging Bidwill demoted him after he pushed back on a plan to circumvent the 2019 suspension of former general manager Steve Keim.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter obtained a copy of the complaint, which accuses Bidwill of "gross misconduct, including cheating, discrimination and harassment."

    McDonough says he and then-Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks were forced to communicate with Keim via burner phones when the GM was serving a five-game suspension for driving under the influence.

