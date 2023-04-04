Cardinals' Michael Bidwill Accused of 'Burner Phone' Scheme, Retaliation by Exec

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Former Arizona Cardinals vice president Terry McDonough filed an arbitration claim against owner Michael Bidwill, alleging Bidwill demoted him after he pushed back on a plan to circumvent the 2019 suspension of former general manager Steve Keim.

ESPN's Adam Schefter obtained a copy of the complaint, which accuses Bidwill of "gross misconduct, including cheating, discrimination and harassment."

McDonough says he and then-Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks were forced to communicate with Keim via burner phones when the GM was serving a five-game suspension for driving under the influence.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.