15 Arrested, 16 Hospitalized After UConn NCAA Tournament Title Celebrations

Fifteen people were charged with crimes and 16 people were injured Monday night at celebrations following the University of Connecticut's national championship victory

"A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game," UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said in a statement. "UConn Police will investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred. Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion."

None of the people taken to the hospital were seriously injured.

The damage included broken light poles, broken glass in windows of on-campus buildings, a vandalized student union door, one vehicle being turned on its side and fires set in trash dumpsters.

Several viral social media posts showed students raucously celebrating on campus in the immediate aftermath of the Huskies' 76-59 victory over San Diego State. The win is the fifth men's national championship in school history.

On-campus celebrations often lead to property damage in the aftermath of major sporting events, though students who are punished for their actions often end up regretting them.