Brian Hoyer Agrees to 2-Year Raiders Contract to Be Jimmy Garoppolo's Backup

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels' offseason spending spree on players he coached for the New England Patriots continued Tuesday with Brian Hoyer agreeing to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

JL Sports, Hoyer's agency, told Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports that the veteran quarterback signed a two-year contract with the Raiders to be Jimmy Garoppolo's backup.

