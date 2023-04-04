Ex-49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Found Guilty of Rape in 3rd Trial About 2018 Case

Don Arnold/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne was found guilty of raping a woman in 2018.

This was the third time he had been on trial. The first resulted in a hung jury in December 2020. The second ended in two convictions for sexual assault that were overturned on appeal in February.

Hayne was facing two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and was found guilty on both charges. He's awaiting sentencing following the jury's decision.

The woman said Hayne came on Sept. 30, 2018, after he attended a bachelor party. The two had been exchanging messages on social media for the past two weeks.

Prosecutors said during the trial she noticed Hayne had left his taxi waiting outside, at which point she indicated she didn't want to have sex. Hayne proceeded to assault her despite her telling him to stop. Per the New Zealand Herald, the court was informed the woman suffered "two lacerations and substantial bleeding."

Hayne testified he believed the encounter was consensual.

During his time in the United States, Hayne was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her in San Jose, California. Authorities determined they didn't have enough evidence to charge Hayne, who denied the allegations. He did settle a civil lawsuit filed by the woman for almost $100,000.

Prior to his NFL career, the now-35-year-old was a decorated rugby star, helping Australia win the 2013 Rugby League World Cup and twice being named the National Rugby League's Player of the Year.

Hayne signed with the 49ers in 2015. He made eight appearances that year, running for 52 yards on 17 carries, before retiring from the league after the season.