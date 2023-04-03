Report: Angels' Anthony Rendon Suspended 4 Games for Altercation with Fan at A's Game

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon and Major League Baseball reportedly negotiated and settled upon a four-game suspension following an altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan last week, per ESPN's Aidan Gonzalez.

Major League Baseball announced earlier on Monday that Rendon was been suspended five games and received an undisclosed fine. Rendon had planned to appeal his original suspension.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the SoCal News Group, Rendon and the fan apologized to each other on Monday.

In videos that were shared online, Rendon could be seen grabbing a man's shirt through the stadium's railing while heading toward the tunnel following a 2-1 loss against the Athletics. He accused the fan of calling him a "b---h" before calling him a "motherf--ker" and swiping at him, though the attempted blow didn't land.

Rendon hasn't publicly spoken about the situation.

"I'm sorry," he told reporters Saturday. "I can't comment."

Angels manager Phil Nevin also didn't get into details regarding the incident.

"This happens a lot, unfortunately," he said. "A lot of times we just don't see it. You're going to hear things all the time. You hear a lot. Right now, I just don't want to comment on the incident involving Anthony or anything that goes along with it."

Rendon's agent, Scott Boras, told Dylan Hernández of the Los Angeles Times that "Major League Baseball needs to address stadium security."

"This is the only stadium in Major League Baseball where fans have access to players after games," he added.

The Angels currently sit at 2-1 in the young MLB season. Rendon, 32, has yet to register a hit in six at-bats this season, with one walk and one RBI. He's struck out twice.

The one-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger has been a major disappointment for the Angels since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the team ahead of the 2020 campaign. Injuries have been the main culprit, as he only appeared in 105 games between the 2021 and '22 seasons.

He was also suspended five games last season for his part in a brawl with the Mariners.