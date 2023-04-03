Carson Briere Removed From Mercyhurst Hockey Team After Pushing Wheelchair Down Steps

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Mercyhurst University announced Monday that Carson Briere was removed from the men's ice hockey team after video showed him pushing a wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Briere is the son of former NHL player and current Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere.

Briere and men's lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi were charged with criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, per The Athletic. Briere was suspended from the hockey team.

In a video that was posted on social media, Briere and two other men are seen at the top of the stairs at Sullivan's Pub and Eatery on March 11. Briere sat in the wheelchair before pushing it down the stairs.

The owner of the wheelchair had been helped down the stairs by bar security to use the bathroom, and while she was doing so, Briere pushed her wheelchair down the steps. Briere and a friend were removed from the bar.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," Briere said in a statement in March.

The Athletic reported that a criminal complaint noted pushing the wheelchair down the stairs "caused the left brake handle to not function properly, the plastic molding on the right arm rest to break, the rear handle is slightly bent and the wheels are experiencing drag moving forward."

The woman said the wheelchair cost about $2,000.

Briere and Carrozzi are scheduled to be in court May 22.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday," Daniel Briere said in a statement. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values of treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."