Former Alabama CBB Player Darius Miles Pleads Not Guilty in Capital Murder Case

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has entered a not-guilty plea in his capital murder case stemming from the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Harris on Jan. 15.

According to Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News, Miles "waived his rights to be present at an arraignment and for an attorney to represent him at an arraignment."

Last month, Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were indicted on capital murder charges by a grand jury. Both of them have been in jail since January after being denied bond at a preliminary hearing in February, and Miles' next bond hearing is on May 24.

Davis is accused of shooting Harris following an altercation on the Tuscaloosa Strip near the University of Alabama campus. The gun allegedly belonged to Miles and was transported to him at his request.

A police officer testified that Crimson Tide star forward Brandon Miller transported the firearm to Miles, but Miller's attorney said that his client was not aware of Miles' intent to use the weapon when he drove to meet him. A Tuscaloosa district attorney said Miller will not face charges for his role in the killing.

Immediately after Miles' arrest, Alabama announced that he was no longer a member of the team. The 21-year-old junior had appeared in six games this season and averaged 6.5 minutes per contest.