Former Laker Lamar Odom Among Investors for 3 Drug Treatment Centers in California

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom is among the investors in three drug treatment centers in Southern California, according to TMZ Sports.

"He wants to help everyone he can," the representative for the two-time NBA champion said. "He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others."

TMZ Sports reported the project includes a residential treatment home for women along with detox and residential homes for men.

Odom's substance use has been well documented. In 2015, he was placed on life support following a drug overdose and had numerous strokes and heart attacks while in a coma.

The 43-year-old recovered and said his doctors had described him as "a walking miracle."

Odom's representative told TMZ Sports that Odom is hopeful about expanding his plans to include two other treatment facilities.