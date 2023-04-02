Providence's Alyn Breed Suspended Indefinitely After Firearm and Domestic Charges

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Providence suspended men's basketball player Alyn Breed indefinitely after he was charged with multiple firearm and domestic counts, per ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

Medcalf shared the athletic department's statement stemming from Saturday's off-campus incident:

"It was announced [Saturday] by the Providence Police Department that Providence College student-athlete Alyn Breed was charged with several crimes for actions that occurred off campus on Saturday, April 1. As a result of these charges, athletic director Steve Napolillo and head coach Kim English have determined that Breed is suspended from the men's basketball team and will not be allowed to participate in any other athletic department-related activities. [Providence] will follow its student-conduct disciplinary process regarding this matter. At this time, there will not be any further comment."

Bill Koch and Patrick Anderson of the Providence Journal noted Breed was charged with "numerous firearm offenses," unlawful entry of a home, robbery, vandalism and taking someone's car without permission.

The incident comes just more than a week after Providence introduced English, who was previously with George Mason, as their head coach.

He is replacing Ed Cooley after the latter left to join Big East rival Georgetown.

Breed appeared in 32 games last season for the Friars and was expected to be a contributor for the 2023-24 team under English.