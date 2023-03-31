Pat McAfee Files to Dismiss Brett Favre Lawsuit; Calls for Charity Donation Match

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After removing Brett Favre's defamation lawsuit from state court to federal court earlier this week, Pat McAfee is seeking to have the case dismissed.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McAfee said he filed the motion for dismissal on Friday and also asked Favre to match a charitable donation he will make to the Big Brothers Big Sisters foundation in Mississippi to "help out the next generation of Mississippians together."

McAfee also wrote he and his legal team are "confident in a dismissal," but they are "very ready and prepared" for potential next steps in court.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, McAfee's motion gives four reasons for dismissal: "Favre's complaint cites no false statement of fact made by McAfee, Favre's complaint does not allege that McAfee engaged in an 'unprivileged publication' of false facts, Favre fails to properly allege that McAfee acted with 'actual malice' (the key to proving defamation of a public figure), and Favre did not give McAfee 10 days' notice before suing, as required by Mississippi law."

Favre originally filed three separate defamation lawsuits against McAfee, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi State Auditor Shad White on Feb. 9.

In the lawsuits, Favre accuses all three men of carrying out "an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations" against him.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services sued several businesses and people, including Favre, in May 2022 over misspent welfare funds intended to go to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program in the state.

Favre's involvement ranged from receiving money for speaking engagements he didn't make to communicating via text message with former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant to help secure funding for a new volleyball stadium at Southern Mississippi, where Favre's daughter was a student and player on the team.

The Green Bay Packers legend repaid $1.1 million he received for the speaking engagements, but White said he still owed $228,000 in interest.