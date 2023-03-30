College Ump: Viral Strike-3 Call Was Lapse of Judgment, Says Racist Language Was Used

Photo credit should read Marco Rodríguez / Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Umpire Reggie Drummer expressed regret and explained what he was going through when he made a poor call that ended a March 10 game between Mississippi Valley State and the University of New Orleans and ultimately resulted in his suspension.

During an appearance on The Plate Meeting podcast (h/t ESPN), Drummer said "I called a bad pitch, which I regret. I apologize for doing that, but I just wanted to get out of a hostile environment because I'd never been in a situation like that."

He explained fans were directing racist language and racial slurs toward him throughout a game that saw him eject two players and warn the benches of both teams. He also noted that he had a fan ejected from the stadium in the top of the fourth inning.

"I'm not upset," Drummer, who is Black, said. "I'm more hurt because I'm getting all this from my people when I know I'm calling a good game, I'm calling a fair game."

The call in question ended New Orleans' 7-3 victory.

Mississippi Valley State left fielder Davon Mims was at the plate and protested a strike call that made the count 1-2. The next pitch was even more outside of the strike zone, but Drummer called it a strike and quickly walked off the field as Mims continued to protest.

"I should have ejected him when he pointed," Drummer said. "By this time, my lapse of judgment is through the roof because I was sitting here saying, 'I can't believe my own people have treated me like this for three hours.' And I said to myself ... 'I feel like I'm on an island and I just want to get out of here.'"

The Southland Conference suspended Drummer, and he did not work the next two games of the series.

"After a thorough review of the New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State baseball contest on March 10, 2023, the Southland Conference confirmed the home plate umpire's conduct and actions were deemed detrimental to the Conference and in violation of Section 3 Character and Conduct of the CCA Mechanics Manual for Baseball," the conference said in a statement, per ESPN.

ESPN noted Section 3 states, in part, that "umpires are expected to exhibit and uphold the standards of integrity of the umpiring profession" and "umpires shall bear a great responsibility for engendering public confidence in sports."

Drummer said he has since returned to the field and worked multiple games.