Bradley Beal Getting Verbally Abused by Fans 'Absolutely Unacceptable,' Agent Says

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal is currently being investigated by police after a verbal altercation with a fan reportedly led the star guard to flip his hand toward the friend of the fan in question, knocking his hat off and hitting him in the head.

On Wednesday, Beal's agent Mark Bartelstein released a statement condemning fans for using abusive language:

As Beal was exiting the court following a 122-112 road loss to the Orlando Magic on March 21, the fan in question reportedly yelled at Beal, "You made me lose $1,300, you f--ker."

Police said footage showed Beal telling the man he takes his job seriously and the man reportedly apologized to him, saying he didn't mean offense.

Beal is facing a potential simple battery charge, a misdemeanor, for his actions.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won't have further comment until we've gathered more information," the Wizards said in a statement.

"We are aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesman Mike Bass added.

Beal, 29, is averaging 23.2 points and 5.4 assists per game this season for the Wizards, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three. Washington is currently 34-42, 1.5 games back of the Chicago Bulls (36-39) for the 10th seed and the final play-in tournament seed.

In other words, potentially being without Beal at this juncture of the season would be devastating for the Wizards' already slim playoff hopes.

The team did upset the Boston Celtics without Beal on Tuesday, 130-111, with the star guard listed as out for the game with left knee soreness. Kyle Kuzma (ankle sprain) and Daniel Gafford (foot soreness) also missed the game with injuries.

"Winning, at the end, gives you swagger," Kristaps Porzingis told reporters after the surprising win. "And we've been missing that lately, you know?"