Report: LaMelo Ball, Hornets Finalizing 5-Year, $260M Max Contract Extension

The Charlotte Hornets will have one of the league's brightest young stars in their backcourt for years to come.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Saturday, LaMelo Ball is finalizing a five-year maximum contract extension worth up to $260 million with the Hornets. The 2023-24 season was set to be the final year on his rookie deal, which would pay him $10.9 million.

Charlotte's commitment to its star point guard comes after an unfortunate end to the 2022-23 campaign that saw him suffer a fractured right ankle on Feb. 27. He had been hindered by three left ankle sprains throughout the season, and he was limited to 36 games in total.

He told reporters on March 20 that he expected to be ready to return by training camp in the fall.

When healthy, Ball showed off the brilliance that earned him a trip to the All-Star Game in 2022. He averaged career highs in points (23.3) and assists (8.3) while shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc. He became the second-youngest player ever to record 1,000 points, assists and rebounds in his career, behind only Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

The Hornets went through an injury-plagued year that quickly ended any hopes of snapping the now-seven-year postseason drought.

In addition to Ball, players like Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Kelly Oubre Jr. were sidelined throughout the season. Charlotte wound up finishing 27-55, ranking last in the Southeast Division for the first time since 2011-12.

The team landed the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft and selected highly touted small forward Brandon Miller, who should be a solid fit next to Ball.

Retaining the 21-year-old should give the Hornets a glimmer of hope for the future. The floor general is the type of player who can elevate those around him, but Charlotte surely needs more talent if it hopes to take the next step to complete its rebuild.

The Hornets are likely hoping Ball can help attract other high-level players as they try to make a playoff run next season.