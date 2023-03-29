Fishermen Plead Guilty to Cheating Charges; Allegedly Stuffed Fish to Win Tournament

AP Photo/Mark Gillispie

The old saying goes that if you give a man a fish you'll feed him for a day, but if you teach a man to fish you'll feed him for a lifetime. The idiom doesn't mention anything about the possibility of the man stuffing the fish to win a tournament.

But that is exactly what the pair of Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky did in September at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today, and each pleaded guilty to charges of cheating (a fifth-degree felony) and the unlawful ownership of wild animals (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Each man agreed to a three-year suspension of their fishing license and Cominsky surrendered the boat used in the tournament, worth $100,000, as part of the plea deal. They are additionally facing six months' probation, with expungement of their convictions on the table if they meet their probationary conditions.

"This plea is the first step in teaching these crooks two basic life lessons," Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said in a statement. "Thou shall not steal, and crime does not pay."

The two men stuffed fish with weights and fish filets to make them heavier, which tournament director Jason Fischer discovered after becoming suspicious of the weight of the fish and cutting them open.

Per Reyes, that revealed "10 weights—eight of which weighed 12 ounces and two of which weighed eight ounces—stuffed inside the walleyes, along with several walleye fillets that had been packed into the fish to boost their weight."

The pair originally pleaded not guilty in October. The tournament's total prize was $28,760.