Michael Jordan Intends to Be Hornets Alternate Governor If He Sells Majority Stake

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Michael Jordan apparently plans on remaining involved with the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA as a whole even if he sells his majority stake in the franchise.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Jordan told him the plan is to remain as an alternate governor in Charlotte and be involved with the NBA moving into the future, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Silver's comments come after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on March 16 that His Airness was in "serious talks to sell a majority stake in the franchise to a group led by Hornets minority [governor] Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority [governor] Rick Schnall."

Wojnarowski noted MJ was expected to maintain a minority stake in the Hornets with such a sale.

The Hall of Famer figures to make quite the return on his investment. He purchased his majority stake in 2010 for $275 million, which is significantly less than the $4 billion Mat Ishbia agreed to pay for the Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury in December.

What's more, Jimmy and Dee Haslam agreed to purchase Marc Lasry's portion of the Milwaukee Bucks at a $3.5 billion valuation for the franchise in February.

Jordan will always be best known for his dominant playing career when he became arguably the best in NBA history with six championships, six NBA Finals MVPs, five league MVPs, 10 scoring titles and a long list of other accomplishments.

Yet his tenure with the Hornets has been far less successful.

The team has made the playoffs just three times since he purchased his majority stake and has yet to advance past the first round. Charlotte is just 26-51 this season, so playoff success won't be coming in the immediate future.

Silver's comments that Jordan will remain involved with the future of the league are notable, as he apparently doesn't plan on shifting to NFL ownership with this potential move. His family office released a statement to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports saying he is not involved with any groups attempting to purchase the Washington Commanders from owner Dan Snyder.