Memphis WCBB's Jamirah Shutes Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charge for On-Court Punch

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Memphis women's basketball player Jamirah Shutes has pled not guilty to an assault charge stemming from an altercation following a game against Bowling Green on Thursday, per TMZ Sports.

The Bowling Green State University police charged Shutes with assault on Friday after she punched Bowling Green women's basketball star Elissa Brett in the handshake line following a Super 16 matchup in the Women's National Invitation Tournament on Thursday, a 73-60 victory for Bowling Green.

Bowling Green athletics said in a statement following the incident:

"Following Thursday's unwarranted physical incident after the WNIT home game, the Bowling Green State University Police Department has charged a member of the Memphis Women's Basketball team with assault. Additionally, BGSU Athletics is conducting its own review.

"Violence is never acceptable and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time."

It's unclear why Shutes punched Brett. According to TMZ Sports, Brett had swelling in her right eye following the strike.

Brett still suited up for Bowling Green's next matchup against Florida on Monday and is set to play in the team's Fab 4 matchup against Columbia on Wednesday.

In 37 games this season, Brett is averaging 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from deep. She posted 15 points, six rebounds and two steals against Memphis.

Shutes appeared in 33 games for Memphis this season, averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 36 percent from the floor and 25.6 percent from beyond the arc.