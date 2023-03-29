Falcons Owner: Lamar Jackson Situation 'Very Different' Than Deshaun Watson Pursuit

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

The Atlanta Falcons were in the running for Deshaun Watson last offseason before the quarterback ultimately chose to go to the Cleveland Browns.

Another high-profile signal-caller in the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson is available this season, but multiple sources reported that the Falcons aren't pursuing him.

At the annual owners' meetings in Phoenix, Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke to reporters about why his team coveted Watson but not Jackson, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic:

The Falcons pursued Watson even though the quarterback faced 26 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions, 23 of which have been settled out of court and one of which was dropped.

Watson has denied the allegations. The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Watson ultimately chose to go to the Browns. The Falcons moved on from long-time quarterback Matt Ryan last year and will now enter the 2023 season with 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder as QB1.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 NFL MVP who has helped lead Baltimore to the playoffs in four of the past five seasons.

That means teams can negotiate with Jackson and make him a contract offer, but the Ravens (a) have the right to match it or (b) will receive two first-round draft picks in return if they decide to let him go.

The 26-year-old Jackson has five games each of the past two seasons because of injury, but he's proven to be one of the game's best players and most electric talents when he steps on the field.

However, the market for him has been extraordinarily silent, with a wave of teams reportedly uninterested in pursuing Jackson, such as the Falcons, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers.

Jackson has made clear his desire to move on from the Ravens via a March 2 trade request, which was made public on Monday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has told reporters that he wants Jackson to stay in town.

For now, Jackson and the Ravens remain in limbo as the situation drags on further. As for Atlanta, the Falcons appear set to move forward with Ridder, who took over as the team's starter late last year and completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards and two touchdowns in four games.